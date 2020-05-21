CBS to Offer Quarantine Style Advice With Haircut Night in America Special

RELATED STORIES S.W.A.T. Recap: Did the Season 3 Finale Leave Anyone Hanging Until 2021?



Before you take a pair of scissors to your quarantine mane, you might want to get some guidance from the professionals — and CBS can help with that.

The network on Thursday announced Haircut Night in America, a one-hour special in which top hair stylists will walk celebrities — and viewers — through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes.

Married actors Jerry O’Connell (Crossing Jordan) and Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Discovery) will host the special, which will feature TV personality Kelly Osbourne, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NHL player P.K. Subban, as well as frontline health care workers, as they attempt to change up their quarantine ‘dos.

“With the majority of salons and barbershops still closed while America shelters in place, many increasingly hirsute people are missing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to rein in their unruly manes,” the special’s official logline reads. “After nearly three months of social distancing, the time has come for people to take haircare into their own hands. In Haircut Night in America, top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a ‘cut-a-long’ from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome. They’ll also weave in tips and tricks for viewers to achieve the best at-home coifs, turning DIY hair-DON’Ts into hair-DOs!”

“We’re all in this together, and we’re all starting to look a little shaggy,” said executive producer Tom Forman. “So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world.”

Haircut Night in America, which was produced remotely, airs Friday, May 29 at 8/7c on CBS. Will you be watching?