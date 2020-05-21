Drag Race All Stars 5 Trailer: Guest Judges and Surprise Returns Revealed

The fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be even more loca than anticipated with the arrival of Ricky Martin as a celebrity guest judge in the June 5 premiere (VH1, 8/7c).

Martin makes his Drag Race runway debut in the just-released trailer for All Stars 5, which welcomes a number of other famous names to the panel: Additional guest judges include Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson and Todrick Hall. They will, of course, join regular judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

The trailer also offers a peek at this season’s new approach to lip syncs. Rather than two competing queens performing for their legacies, one winning queen will perform against a lip sync “assassin” from seasons past. We don’t see faces, but we see boots — and sometimes that’s enough.

But before we can even think about All Stars 5, we still have the Drag Race Season 12 reunion on May 22, followed by the grand finale on May 29. And with only three queens left in the competition (Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall and Crystal Methyd), it’s still anyone’s game.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of All Stars 5, then drop a comment with your pick below: Which queen are you rooting for? And which guest judge are you most excited to see?