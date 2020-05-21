TVLine Items: Chelsea Handler on HBO Max, ESPN's Tom Brady Doc and More

Chelsea Handler is returning to stand-up with a new comedy special for the streaming service HBO Max.

In the special, which will be Handler’s first in six years, the comedienne shares “about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy — where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much.”

HBO Max launches next Wednesday, May 27; Handler’s program does not yet have a premiere date.

* Netflix has ordered the anthology series Anatomy of a Scandal, from writers/executive producers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans). Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the six-episode drama is about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

* Baroness Von Sketch Show will end with its upcoming fifth season, airing this fall on IFC, our sister site Deadline reports.

* For the week of May 25, CBS’ The Young and the Restless reruns will have a “villains” theme, including those played by Eva Longoria and Wilson Bethel. The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, will have a “celebrity” theme, with episodes guest-starring the likes of Usher, Betty White and future Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

* ESPN will air the nine-episode Tom Brady sports doc Man in the Arena in 2021, per Deadline. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 5, debuting Friday, June 5:

* The Starz series P-Valley, about a little-strip-club-that-could, will premiere Sunday, July 12 at 8/7c. Watch a new teaser trailer:

