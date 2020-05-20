Ginnifer Goodwin to Join Eliza Coupe, Star in Fox Comedy Pilot Pivoting

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Ginnifer Goodwin is pivoting to a new TV role: The Once Upon a Time alum will star in the Fox comedy pilot Pivoting alongside Eliza Coupe, according to our sister site Deadline.

Goodwin will play Jodie, one of three women left reeling after the death of their childhood friend. “Raised by an overprotective mother, Jodie is herself a parent of three, married to a suffocating husband who gives her no room to breathe and be herself,” per the official description. “She finds the excitement, attention, and affection she craves in the form of an affair with her gym trainer.” Coupe (Happy Endings) co-stars as Jodie’s friend Amy; Casual veteran Tommy Dewey is also in the cast.

The single-camera comedy hails from writer Liz Astrof (The Conners, 2 Broke Girls). “Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness,” the three women “make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond” and “proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.”

After first breaking out as sister wife Margene on HBO’s Big Love, Goodwin went on to play Mary Margaret/Snow White on the ABC fairy tale drama Once Upon a Time, which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2018. Recently, she played a ’60s housewife in Season 1 of the CBS All Access anthology Why Women Kill and guest-starred in an episode of The Twilight Zone.