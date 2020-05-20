TVLine Items: Darren Criss' Royalties Premiere, Very Cavallari Ends and More

Darren Criss is singing a new song at Quibi: The Glee vet’s satirical series Royalties will debut Monday, June 1 with a new “chapter” released every weekday until Wednesday, June 10.

Starring and created by Criss, the show tells the oft-untold story of the songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits, with Criss and You’re the Worst‘s Kether Donohue portraying such a duo. The cast also includes John Stamos (Fuller House), Georgia King (Vice Principals) and Tony Revolori (Servant), while Amy Heckerling (Clueless) serves as director.

Each episode will feature original songs penned by Criss.

So glad to announce that my zany little love note to the plight of songwriters, “ROYALTiES" is finally droppin' June 1st on @Quibi! It's funny and weird and scrappy and cute and the songs are pretttty rockin if I do say so myself… Can't wait for you to get in on the wackiness! pic.twitter.com/E4J1CspgJX — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) May 20, 2020

* E!’s Very Cavallari will not return for a fourth season, star Kristin Cavallari announced on Instagram. The show’s final episode aired on March 19.

* Disney+ will at last make episodes of The Simpsons available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio beginning Thursday, May 28, according to exec producer Al Jean. What’s more, Oscar-nominated Simpsons short The Longest Daycare will begin streaming on Friday, May 29.

* ABC will rebroadcast ESPN’s 10-part Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance over five Saturdays, beginning May 23 at 8/7c.

* Greatness Code, a docuseries featuring untold stories from renowned athletes LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10.

* Mr. Iglesias “Part 2” will premiere Wednesday, June 17 on Netflix.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Ramy Season 2, featuring guest star Mahershala Ali. All episodes drop on Friday, May 29:

* Hulu has released a trailer for Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi, a new culinary travelogue fronted by the Top Chef host. Season 1 premieres on Friday, June 19:

