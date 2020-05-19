TV Ratings: Musical Bachelor Finale Hits Audience High, Voice Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart closed out its freshman run with 3 million total viewers (a season high) and a fifth straight 0.6 demo rating. Leading out of that, The Baker and the Beauty (2.3 mil/0.4) dipped to its second smallest audience thus far while steady in the demo.

NBC | With Night 1 of its Season 18 finale, The Voice (7.6 mil/1.0, read recap) hit and matched its best numbers since April 20. Songland (4 mil/0.7) also ticked up to four-week highs.

THE CW | Leading out of a Penn & Teller: Fool Us special (841K/0.2), Roswell NM dipped to its smallest audience ever (622K) while clutching into that 0.1 demo rating.

