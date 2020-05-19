TVLine Items: Tom Hanks Film Lands at Apple, Gentefied Renewed and More

Tom Hanks is bypassing the movie theater and coming straight to your home: Apple TV+ has acquired the worldwide rights to the World War II film Greyhound, starring Hanks, our sister site Variety reports.

The Sony Pictures movie, which was originally slated for a theatrical debut on June 12 (aka Father’s Day weekend), follows an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Capt. Ernest Krause (Hanks), as they cross the treacherous North Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi submarines.

Apple TV+ has not yet announced when Greyhound will premiere. Watch a trailer above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has renewed the Latinx dramedy Gentefied for an eight-episode Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The series counts America Ferrera (Superstore) among its executive producers.

* The View vet Sherri Shepherd will join the Fox syndicated program Dish Nation as co-host, beginning in August, per Deadline.

* B.J. Novak is developing the HBO Max comedy series Young People, about six twentysomethings from very different backgrounds who share an apartment in Brooklyn, Variety reports.

* NBC News Studio and Blumhouse Television are teaming on a scripted series based on Dateline‘s ongoing coverage of the 2011 murder of Missourian Betsy Faria, for which her husband was initially sentenced but later freed.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?