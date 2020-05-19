Outmatched Cancelled at Fox

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing Scores Season 9 Renewal at Fox

The brain trusts at Fox have opted not to order a second season of child genius-themed sitcom Outmatched.

The now-cancelled series followed a blue-collar couple, Jason Biggs’ Mike and Maggie Lawson’s Kay, as they raised their four kids — three of whom are certified geniuses. In Outmatched‘s March finale, which drew an anemic 2.4 million viewers, it was revealed that their youngest daughter Leila — aka the lone “normal” kid out of this uber-brilliant brood — is also secretly a genius.

With Outmatched‘s fate decided, that leaves Prodigal Son as the lone remaining Fox scripted series on the bubble. The rookie drama is widely expected to return for a second season (an updated list of scripted shows still hovering between life and death can be found here).

