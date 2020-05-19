OWN's Greenleaf Gets Final Season Premiere Date — But Also a Spinoff!

The bad news for Greenleaf fans: There is now a premiere date for the final season.

The good news? There will be a spinoff of the Tennessee-set megachurch drama.

OWN announced on Tuesday that the fifth and final season of Greenleaf will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9/8c. (As TVLine previously reported, production was completed last year on all eight Season 5 episodes, well ahead of the entertainment industry’s pandemic-related shutdown.)

The cabler also revealed that an offshoot of Greenleaf is now in development. “From the inception of Greenleaf, series creator Craig Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey envisioned that the story told by the Lionsgate- and Harpo Films-produced series would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off,” says OWN’s press release. “These plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.” TV Shows That Ended in 2020

No details were released on the prospective spinoff; only the teaser video down below. Hit the Comments with your specific wishes for a spinoff.

In Greenleaf‘s farewell fun, the titular family will attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. Elsewhere, the Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens. The series’ cast also included Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans.

To date, Greenleaf has amassed 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama (for Lynn Whitfield) in 2019 and 2020.

