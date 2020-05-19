AGT Welcomes Sofia Vergara, Goes Audience-Free in Season 15 Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES The Voice Performance Finale Recap: Which of the Top 5 Sang Like a Winner?

America’s Got Talent is initiating Sofia Vergara into its modern family, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Emmy Award nominee in action.

The woman formally known as Gloria Pritchett joins Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel — along with returning judge Heidi Klum — on the AGT panel when the reality competition returns for Season 15 on Tuesday, May 26 (NBC, 8/7c). And in TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek, Vergara’s new co-stars are singing her praises.

“There’s this real warmth about her,” Cowell says. “She has a great sense of humor and she doesn’t take herself too seriously.” Adds Vergara, “It’s amazing to know that you can actually change the course of people’s live for the good.”

The two-minute sneak peek, which includes interviews recorded remotely by the judges and host Terry Crews, also addresses the quarantined elephant in the room.

“We actually completed the last few episodes with no audience whatsoever,” Crews recalls. “These guys were like, ‘How am I going to do this? The energy from the crowd is what I need.’ I let them know, ‘America needs you right now.’ And they brought it.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at America’s Got Talent‘s Season 15 makeover, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.