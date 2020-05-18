Roswell, New Mexico Sneak Peek: Liz's Dad Has a Scary Encounter With ICE

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Finale Recap: Did Kara and Lena Make Nice? And Whose Fate Is in Limbo Until Spring 2021?

One of Liz Ortecho’s worst nightmares is about to come true — and it has absolutely nothing to do with extraterrestrials.

A simple hospital visit to check up on Cameron — you know, post-abduction — quickly spirals out of control when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (aka ICE) asks Liz’s father for identification, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, 9/8c). As you likely recall, Arturo is an undocumented immigrant, and the fear of his potential deportation has never strayed far from his daughter’s thoughts.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, Cameron “encourages Liz to reach out to someone from her past after Arturo gets detained.” (Any guesses?) Elsewhere in the hour, “after uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael and Maria (Heather Hemmens set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at tonight’s Roswell, New Mexico, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 2 below.