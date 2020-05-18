TVLine Items: Olivia Holt's Freeform Series, FX Renews Breeders and More

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger vet Olivia Holt is back at her old stomping grounds: The actress will star in Freeform’s forthcoming thriller series Cruel Summer (fka Last Summer), which counts Jessica Biel (The Sinner) among its executive producers, our sister site Deadline reports.

Taking place during three different summers — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — the show is set in a small Texas town where a beautiful and popular teen, Kate (Holt), goes missing. Seemingly unrelated, a girl named Jeanette (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Chiara Aurelia) goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town — and, by ’95, is the most despised person in all of America.

Holt — who headlined Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger for two seasons before it was cancelled — replaces Mika Abdalla, who played the Kate role in the original pilot.

* The parental comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, has been renewed for Season 2 by FX and UK broadcaster Sky, per Deadline.

* CBS All Access has added Paramount Network’s comedic Army medics drama 68 Whiskey to its streaming library.

* Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will debut a special quarantine episode filmed remotely on iPhone on Friday, May 22.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Da 5 Bloods, a Spike Lee joint premiering Friday, June 12, in which four African American vets — played by Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials), Norm Lewis (Scandal) and Isiah Whitlock, Jr. (Survivor’s Remorse) — return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman) and, quite possibly, buried treasure:

* Netflix’s animated comedy F Is for Family will return for Season 4 on Friday, June 12.

