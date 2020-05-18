Lost Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the Iconic Series' 2-Hour Premiere?

RELATED STORIES Lost Reunion on MacGyver: Jorge Garcia Crosses Over as H50's Jerry

Lost Reunion on MacGyver: Jorge Garcia Crosses Over as H50's Jerry Damon Lindelof 'Curious' and 'Excited' About Inevitable Lost Revival

We have to go baaaaaack… to the night that ABC’s Lost first splashed onto the airwaves.

This Saturday, May 23, marks the 10th anniversary of the supernatural-tinged mystery drama’s grand finale. So we thought it a good opportunity to flash back — not forward, nor sideways — to the two-hour premiere that aired across a pair of Wednesdays in September 2004, cost a record $10 million to $14 million (versus that time’s industry average of $4 million), and averaged 18 million total viewers.

In that first season, the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which was traveling from Australia to Los Angeles, explored the nutty island that their half of the plane had crash-landed on. The original cast featured new fewer than 14 series regulars: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lily, Josh Holloway, Jorge Garcia, Ian Somerhalder, Maggie Grace, Harold Perrineau, Malcolm David Kelley, Terry O’Quinn, Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim and Dominic Monaghan.

Lost would go on to air a total of 121 episodes over six seasons, and it was one of the first modern series to boldly plan out its end point in advance — somewhat to ABC’s chagrin.

How well do you remember how the castaways’ thrilling, mysterious, romantic, spooky and deadly adventure started? Take our quiz below and find out!