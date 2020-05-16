Trading Spaces' Frank Bielec Dead at 72

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Uma Thurman's Netflix Gig, Trading Spaces Renewed and More

TVLine Items: Uma Thurman's Netflix Gig, Trading Spaces Renewed and More TLC to Host Trading Spaces Reunion: Watch Paige Davis & Co. Look Back Ahead of the Show's 2018 Return

Frank Bielec, frequent Trading Spaces designer, died at the age of 72, TMZ reports.

Bielec passed away Friday, according to his wife, Judy, just one day after suffering a heart attack. He was originally taken to a hospital in Katy, Texas before being transferred to Houston for specialized treatment.

A skilled designer best known for his work on the TLC show, Bielec appeared on every season until its end in 2008. He also took part in the show’s 2018 reboot, appearing in a grand total of 43 episodes. His other credits include the franchise spin-offs Trading Spaces: Family and Trading Spaces: Home Free.

Before television, Bielec was an elementary teacher where he taught art and social studies. After becoming frustrated with the educational system for focusing too much on tests, he received a Master’s degree in Fine Arts. Following his eight years of teaching, he became a florist, creating wowing floral designs for nearly 20 years. As an accomplished artist, he often had his work on display in galleries. In 1989, he and Judy started a business that specialized in cross-stitches called Mosey ‘n Me.

Bielec incorporated his many crafts and eye for detail into every room he designed on the show, adding artistic touches of cross-stitching, drawing, stenciling and more.

Vern Yip, another of Trading Space‘s interior designers, commented on Bielec’s passing, tweeting, “Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thank you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend.”