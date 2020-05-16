Barack Obama Gives Keynote Address During Graduate Together Primetime Special — Watch Live Stream

RELATED STORIES Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks Obama in Golden Globes Speech, With Nod to That Bawdy Season 1 Scene

This Saturday, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will celebrate the graduates and families across the country affected by school closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities, educators and leaders from around the world will pitch in to offer sage advice and praise the achievements of those who have worked hard, and were stripped of their proper ceremonies.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver the keynote address during the one-hour commercial-free special, which begins at 8/7c across a wide variety of networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, The CW and Fox.

Curated by Los Angeles Laker LeBron James alongside high school students, educators and the American Foundation of Teachers, the special’s list of notable participants includes Pharrell Williams, The Jonas Brothers, Malala Yousafzai, H.E.R., Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morris, Olivia Wilde, Zendaya, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Yara Shahidi and more, all of whom will contribute performances, commencement messages and/or inspirational vignettes dedicated to the graduates.

In addition to the networks above, Graduate Together can also be viewed on MSNBC, NBC News Now, ABC News Live, Bleacher Report, CMCTV, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Now, Freeform and Roku, in addition to streamers and social media sites like Complex Networks, Facebook App, PEOPLE, Sirius XM, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Univision will also air a Spanish-language version of the simulcast, while streaming partners will share the show to their platforms at 11/10c.

Tune in to any of the aforementioned networks or sites, or press PLAY on the live-stream above. Then, comment below with your thoughts or encouraging words for the Class of 2020!