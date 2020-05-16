American Idol Season 18 Finale Preview: Top 7 Ranked — Who Will Win?

Seven singers remain in the running to win American Idol, but only five will get to sing for viewers’ real-time votes in Sunday’s season finale (ABC, 8/7c). And regardless of which contestant takes home the title, it’s going to be a close race.

Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam and Louis Knight round out this season’s Top 7, though two singers will be sent home — or will just continue to stay home, considering they’re all quarantined — early into Sunday’s broadcast. America will then be able vote for the singer they’d like to see crowned the next Idol at the end of the two-hour event.

At this point, we always ask the same two questions: First, who should win. (i.e. Which singer has proven themself more than any other finalist?) And then we ask who will win. (i.e. Which singer has proven to be a fan favorite, regardless of what feels earned?) Those dynamics have been much clearer in years past; now, as you’ll see from our gallery of reader rankings, the singers in the Top 5 are only separated by 2 percent of the votes — or less. That’s way too close to call.

In addition to revealing the next Idol, Sunday’s finale will also include performances from all three judges. Lionel Richie will even be joined by former Idol winners and finalists — Alejandro Aranda, Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery — for a special rendition of “We Are the World.”

Browse our gallery of reader rankings — you can click here for direct access — then cast your votes below. Who should win Season 18… and who probably will?

