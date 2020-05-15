Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Top 5 Reflect on Their Journey — Plus, Virtual Reunion and Finale Details Confirmed

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Sneak Peek: Heidi's Ghost Returns to Haunt the Workroom

The final challenge of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 has arrived, and the remaining queens are feeling the Jantasy nostalgia.

Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd, Jackie Cox and Sherry Pie prepare to hit the runway for their Las Vegas-themed Rusical in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c), taking the opportunity to reflect on how far everyone — but especially Crystal — has come in the competition.

In other Drag Race news, VH1 has unveiled its plans for the final two episodes of Season 12, beginning with the May 22 reunion (8/7c). According to the network, this season’s contestants — minus Sherry, who was disqualified before she even debuted — will come together for a “virtual slumber party hosted by RuPaul to kiki about everything that’s happened this season.” In addition to discussing how the queens have been handling quarantine, the group will also tackle “this season’s shadiest moments and most shocking eliminations.” The reunion will wrap with a round of fan questions.

The May 29 season finale (8/7c) will also be filmed virtually, though VH1 promises “innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.” The finalists will compete in a “revolutionary lip-sync battle for the crown,” and one will receive it from reigning winner Yvie Oddly. Nina West will also return to crown this season’s Miss Congeniality, and other “special celebrity guests” are expected to make appearances throughout the night.

Hit PLAY on our exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the remaining Season 12 episodes below. Which queen are you rooting for?