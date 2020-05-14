The View Tell-All Book to Become Scripted Miniseries: Who Should Play Barbara, Rosie, Whoopi, Et Al?

RELATED STORIES The View: Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host Via Satellite Due to Coronavirus Concerns

If all the daytime drama on The View isn’t enough for you, we’re about to see a scripted version of what goes on when the cameras are off.

The tell-all book Ladies Who Punch by Ramin Setoodeh, which chronicles the battles behind the scenes at the ABC talker, has been optioned by media company PictureStart to become a scripted TV miniseries, according to our sister site Variety. (Full disclosure: Setoodeh is Variety‘s New York Bureau Chief.) The miniseries will dramatize the power struggle — that has occasionally spilled onto the show — between The View‘s current and former hosts, including Barbara Walters, Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

“It started as a bet nobody thought would ever work, but when icon Barbara Walters created The View 23 years ago, she also began a conversation that has not ceased in breaking ground, pulling in audiences and guests around the world and remaining a cultural juggernaut,” PictureStart executive VP of production Ryan Lindenberg said in a statement. “Ramin’s amazing book is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more.”

Alright, it’s time to put your casting director hat on: Who should play Barbara Walters in the scripted miniseries? Rosie? Whoopi? Debbie Matenopoulos? Drop your casting ideas in a comment below.