The Legends Will Battle [Spoilers] in Season 6! Plus, Who Is Returning?

RELATED STORIES Flash Boss Confirms Plan for Unfilmed Episodes, 'Happy' Ending' WestAllen

Flash Boss Confirms Plan for Unfilmed Episodes, 'Happy' Ending' WestAllen Superman & Lois Casts Lana Lang With Entourage Beauty

In the course of revealing its schedule for 2020-2021, The CW also let slip with some major intel on the Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 6 battle.

And it’s pretty… out-of-this-world.

Nestled at the bottom of The CW’s press release announcing the schedules for fall and then midseason (Legends Season 6 premieres sometime in the spring), there’s this tasty graf. But again I diligently warn you, spoilers ahoy!

P.S. Big end-of-Season 5, plus Season 6, spoilers are about to penetrate your eyeballs.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…

So… that was a lot to process. Give it a second read and then weigh in with your reactions to what’s yet to come ahead of this season’s finale, airing June 2, as well as the Season 6 plan.

Want more scoop on Legends, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.