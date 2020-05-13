Drag Race Sneak Peek: Heidi's Ghost Returns to Haunt the Workroom

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Recap: A Purple Runway Leaves One Queen Feeling Blue

Heidi N. Closet Something may no longer be competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but her presence is definitely felt in this clip from Friday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c).

Still dressed in their purple runway looks, the remaining five queens bid farewell to this year’s shoe-in for Miss Congeniality, with Jaida Essence Hall admitting, “I feel weird having to be the person to send her home. I love Heidi. I gave her a lot of s–t, but that’s like my little sister, especially going forward in life.”

But before anyone can say another word — gasp! — the lights go out. As a crew member explains, it’s a simple electrical glitch, but Gigi Goode offers up another theory: “The ghost of Heidi N. Closet said, ‘No, bitch! I’m turning the lights off.’ Heidi does not want to be erased.” (Gigi does know that she isn’t actually Daphne from Scooby-Doo, right?)

With the workroom still in the dark, the queens relocate to the Untucked lounge, where Jackie Cox — the only contestant in the Top 5 never to have won a challenge — proclaims herself the Susan Lucci of Season 12. And can you really disagree?

The next day, the queens return to the (fully lit!) workroom, where Ru reveals that this week’s challenges are both Las Vegas-themed, free promotion for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live… which isn’t currently being performed due to pandemic restrictions. (This is that Frozen-themed episode all over again!)

Hit PLAY on the video above to find out which queen wins the mini challenge, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Who will win Season 12?