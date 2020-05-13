RELATED STORIES The Blacklist: Laura Sohn Promoted to Series Regular for Season 8

No need to worry that your screen is glitching as you watch The Blacklist‘s season finale promo: Red, Liz and the rest of the gang should look a little different.

In a new trailer for the drama’s makeshift Season 7 conclusion (first published by EW.com), we get our first glimpse at the graphic novel-style animation that will appear in parts of the episode.

The plan to animate some of the finale was first announced earlier this month, as a result of the pandemic-induced shutdown that left production on Episode 19 (out of 22 episodes) incomplete. As seen in the video above, the ersatz finale will interweave animated moments with live-action scenes that were filmed before production was halted.

Inspired by the digital comics that already exist for The Blacklist, the episode required cast members to record dialogue from their homes, while editors and animators also completed their work remotely.

Episode 19, titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” will find the FBI task force investigating an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Meanwhile, Liz must make a momentous decision — and if the trailer is any indication, Katarina Rostova won’t be making the choice any easier.

The Blacklist‘s makeshift finale airs Friday at 8/7c on NBC. Take a look at the promo above, then drop a comment with your initial thoughts on the show’s animation.