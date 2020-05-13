TVLine Items: Impractical Jokers at Home, Lilly Singh Renewed and More

Social distancing isn’t stopping the Impractical Jokers: A six-episode half-hour series, titled Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, will premiere Thursday, May 21 at 10/9c on truTV.

In the self-filmed show, the comedy troupe The Tenderloins are virtually reunited to break bread from their respective homes after being forced apart for the first time in over 25 years. Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano star.

* NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh has been renewed for a second season. (The late-night program taped the entirety of its first season in the fourth quarter of 2019.)

* Into the Dark‘s Independence Day-themed installment (premiering July 17 on Hulu) will star Barry Watson (What About Brian, 7th Heaven), Sonita Henry (Krypton) and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III (Black Lightning), among others, our sister site Deadline reports. The episode, titled “The Current Occupant,” follows a man who is trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward with no memory. He comes to believe that he’s the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy.

* BBC One and FX have ordered a six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, written and executive-produced by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, A Christmas Carol), per Deadline.

* Showtime has set premiere dates for The Go-Go’s (Allison Ellwood’s documentary about the all-female band, airing Saturday, Aug. 1), Love Fraud (a four-part docuseries about a con man and the four women dogging him, on Sunday, Aug. 30), and Belushi (R.J. Cutler’s documentary that used previously unheard audiotapes, on Sunday, Sept. 27).

* Sofia Coppola is developing Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel The Custom of the Country into a limited series, our sister site Variety reports. Coppola — who is making her first foray into episodic television — will write and direct the project about a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a four-part docuseries premiering Wednesday, May 27:

