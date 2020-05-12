The Simpsons Finale: Cate Blanchett Dives Into Santa's Little Helper's 'Tragic Past' — First Look

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 EP on Buck and Abby's 'Mature' Reunion, Other Major Finale Events -- Plus 1 Secret He Refuses to Reveal

Cate Blanchett makes her first visit to Springfield in Sunday’s Simpsons finale (Fox, 8/7c), but it doesn’t appear to be an occasion worth celebrating. Appropriately titled “The Way of the Dog,” this episode “explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper … after the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge.”

It’s unclear exactly how Blanchett’s character, Elaine, fits into the situation, but based on the picture above, we wouldn’t be surprised if a return trip to Springfield Downs was in order. Come on, we can’t be the only ones getting major pilot vibes from all those Christmas decorations.

Blanchett rounds out a long list of stars who visited Springfield this season. Others included John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Bob Odenkirk, Natasha Lyonne, Fortune Feimster, Glenn Close, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jim Parsons, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Chelsea Peretti, Billy Porter, Weezer and the ladies of Riverdale — Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch.

Although Sunday’s Simpsons marks the end of the show’s 31st season, fear not — Fox renewed the iconic comedy through Season 32 back in Feb. 2019, so we’ve got at least one more coming our way.

Check out another exclusive first look at Blanchett’s Simpsons debut below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.