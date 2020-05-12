Kung Fu Reboot, The Republic of Sarah Land Series Orders at The CW

The CW is adding two more newcomers to next season’s primetime slate.

The network has handed series orders to Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, TVLine has learned. Both series earned pilot orders back in January. They join Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois and the Jared Padalecki-led Walker, Texas Ranger reboot as the freshman series on The CW’s 2020-21 schedule; those both earned straight-to-series orders in January. (No word yet on the fate of Green Arrow and the Canaries, another Arrowverse spinoff in contention for next season.)

Kung Fu, a gender-flipped reboot of the David Carradine ’70s series, stars Legacies actress Olivia Liang as a Chinese American woman who drops out of college and heads to an isolated monastery in China. “But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice… all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her,” per the official description. Christina M. Kim (Lost) serves as creator, with Blindspot executive producers Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serving as EPs.

The Republic of Sarah stars Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) as high school teacher Sarah Cooper, who uses an cartographical loophole to declare independence for her small town before a greedy mining company can take control. “Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch,” according to the official synopsis. Blindspot‘s Luke Mitchell co-stars as Sarah’s brother, who’s also a lawyer representing the mining company. Jeffrey Paul King (Elementary) serves as creator; the project was originally a CBS pilot starring Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, but didn’t make the final schedule.

