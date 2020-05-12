Head of the Class Reboot Pilot, From Bill Lawrence, Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max is reopening the doors of Millard Fillmore High School. The streaming service has ordered a pilot and five additional scripts of a Head of the Class reboot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The half-hour multi-cam comedy comes from Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (American Vandal), Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley (Uncle Buck), Bill Lawrence‘s (Scrubs) Doozer Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The pilot will be written by Pocha and Cohen, who will also co-showrun with Cragg and Bradley.

Like the sitcom on which it’s based, the reboot will follow a group of overachieving high school students who find themselves being taught by someone who wants them to think less about grades and more about experiencing life.

The original Head of the Class, which aired for five seasons (1986–1991) on ABC, starred Howard Hessemen, best known for his role as Dr. Johnny Fever on CBS’ WKRP in Cincinnati.

Officially launching on Wednesday, May 27, HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers with select cable providers (along with HBO Now subscribers) will have immediate access to the service at no additional cost.

Your thoughts on HBO Max’s Head of the Class reboot? Drop ’em in a comment below.