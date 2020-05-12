Fuller House Trailer: A Wedding Brings Back Familiar Faces in Final Episodes

Though we aren’t holding our breath for signs of Michelle or Aunt Becky, it looks like every other character in the Fuller House universe is RSVP-ing to the wedding event of the century.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the sitcom’s final nine episodes, which follow D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they attempt to plan a triple She-Wolf wedding. Watch:

Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) are all spotted in the 90-second trailer, though you might be surprised to hear which other beloved Full House characters are returning for one last hurrah. (Click here for series finale spoilers, courtesy of the show’s emotional, social media-friendly cast.)

Fuller House also stars Michael Campion as D.J.’s oldest son Jackson, Elias Harger as D.J.’s middle son Max, Soni Nicole Bringas as Kimmy’s daughter Ramona, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Kimmy’s fiancé Fernando, Scott Weinger as D.J.’s fiancé Steve, John Brotherton as D.J.’s ex-boyfriend/business partner Matt, Adam Hagenbuch as Kimmy’s brother/Stephanie’s fiancé Jimmy, and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as D.J.’s youngest son Tommy.

The remaining episodes of Fuller House‘s fifth and final season premiere on Tuesday, June 2. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the sitcom’s last run, then drop a comment with your hopes for the series finale below.