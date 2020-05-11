The Twilight Zone Sets June Premiere Date for Season 2, Will Release All Episodes at Once — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES CBS All Access to Be Overhauled This Summer Ahead of Major Relaunch

In case you need an escape from the real-life Twilight Zone that is 2020, CBS All Access will gladly take you to another dimension this summer.

The streaming service’s Twilight Zone reboot will return on Thursday, June 25, TVLine has learned. All 10 episodes of Season 2 will be made available at that time, which differs from the first season’s weekly rollout.

Hosted by horror auteur Jordan Peele, who also executive-produces, the new Twilight Zone once again tells self-contained stories in which unsuspecting people encounter bizarre and supernatural events. According to the official Season 2 logline, the latest installments will “continue the legacy of socially conscious storytelling,” using “introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.”

CBS All Access has also unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 — and though you might recall that Season 1 ended with an appearance from a CGI Rod Serling, who took Zazie Beetz’ Sophie on her own journey through the Twilight Zone, it doesn’t seem that game-changing finale has impacted the new episodes.

The Twilight Zone has lined up a star-studded cast for Season 2, including Morena Baccarin (Gotham), Kylie Bunbury (Pitch), Billy Porter (Pose), Tony Hale (Veep), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), Joel McHale (Community), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and many more.

Check out the Season 2 trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be watching the new episodes!