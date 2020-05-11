Stargirl Draws the Wrath of Starman's Killer in DC Universe's Latest Trailer

RELATED STORIES DC's Stargirl Review: Gung-Ho Teen Brightens Up TV's Superhero Scene

A new generation of justice arrives in exactly one week. The first season of DC’s Stargirl premieres Monday, May 18 on DC Universe, and TVLine has an exclusive look at the final trailer.

The streaming service’s latest offering focuses on high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (played by School of Rock‘s Brec Bassinger), who takes up the Stargirl moniker and “inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.”

Stargirl‘s cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E., Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr., Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave and Hunter Sansone as Cameron.

This Stargirl is a reimagining of the character originally created in 1999 by Geoff Johns — she was based on his own sister who was killed in a plane explosion — and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. Johns serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside co-showrunner Melissa Carter, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

DC Universe members will be the first to stream new Stargirl episodes every Monday, commercial-free, along with extended versions of select episodes. Episodes will also air on The CW every Tuesday at 8/7c, beginning May 19. (DC Universe is available in the U.S. on Amazon Tablets and Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromebook, iOS, the Roku platform, Xbox One as well as the web and mobile web.)

Hit PLAY on the exclusive trailer above for an in-depth look at Stargirl, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.