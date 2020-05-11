General Hospital Is About to Run Out of Original Episodes — Here's How ABC Will Fill the Daytime Void

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Boss Discusses Finale's Big Whammy, Says Potential Season 3 Might Look Different Post-Pandemic

With General Hospital‘s original-episode stash about to run dry, ABC is betting on nostalgia to fill the Port Charles-sized hole in fans’ TV schedule.

GH will air its last fresh, pre COVID-19 shutdown episode on Thursday, May 21. In its place, ABC will broadcast reruns of classic episodes of the soap, beginning with three weeks of Nurse’s Ball-themed outings (airing Monday, May 25 through Friday, June 12).

As we previously reported, the ABC sudser had nearly two months of episodes banked when production came to an abrupt, unprecedented halt in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since early April, ABC had been stretching out GH‘s limited inventory by running special “Flashback Friday” episodes (aka reruns) every Friday.

Details on additional theme weeks will be announced by ABC later this month. There’s no word on when the network plans to resume production on GH.

ABC will be the third (of four) daytime sudsers to run out of new episodes. Late last month, CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful aired their final original installments; the network similarly deployed classic reruns to fill the 90-minute void in the schedule.

NBC’s Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, has enough original episodes banked to last well until fall.