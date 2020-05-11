TVLine Items: FXX Renews Dave, Orphan Black Reunion and More

Dave is going to be bringing more laughs to FXX: The cable net has renewed the comedy series, co-created by and starring Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, for Season 2, to premiere in 2021, our sister site Variety reports.

Based on the life of rapper/comedian Burd (aka Lil Dicky), the show centers around a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

“Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever,” said Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s president of original programming. “That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

* Starz has made the series premiere of Hightown, starring Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), available to stream via digital platforms ahead of its linear debut this Sunday, May 17 at 8/7c.

* Bill Skarsgård (Castle Rock) will star in the six-episode Netflix drama Clark as a Swedish criminal who is known as a “celebrity gangster” because he managed to escape prisons and commit robberies all over Europe.

* The cast of Orphan Black will participate in a table read of Season 1’s sixth and seventh episodes this Sunday, May 17 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on the show’s Facebook page. The virtual reunion is timed to Mental Health Awareness in May and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and will support the charities CenterLink and Sistering.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the special Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuting Wednesday, May 20:

