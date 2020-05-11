Nine months after announcing 13 Reasons Why‘s final season, Netflix has set a premiere date for the swan song — and you’ll want to grab a few tissues before watching the streamer’s announcement.

As revealed in an emotional behind-the-scenes video (embedded above), Season 4 will drop on Friday, June 5. The final batch of episodes will find Liberty High School’s senior class preparing for graduation… but, per the official synopsis, “before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Netflix’s announcement features footage of 13 Reasons Why‘s final table read, as well as tearjerking glimpses at the cast’s last days on set. (“I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life, so thank you,” a weepy Alisha Boe says.)

And the final season will include some new faces, too. Gary Sinise (CSI: NY) will appear in the series-regular role of Dr. Robert Ellman, a family therapist who tries to help Clay with his mental health struggles, while Jan Luis Castellanos (Marvel’s Runaways) will play Diego Torres, the football team’s leader who is struggling to understand the loss of one of the team’s own.

Check out the announcement video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episodes.