The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find four series premieres (including Mark Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True), 17 season finales (including 9-1-1, Outlander and Station 19) and nearly a dozen specials (including another Disney Family Singalong and a Garry Marshall tribute).

SUNDAY, MAY 10

7 pm Disney Family Singalong: Volume II special (ABC)

7 pm Feeding America Comedy Festival special (NBC)

8 pm Outlander Season 5 finale (Starz)

9 pm I Know This Much Is True limited series premiere (HBO)

9 pm A Saturday Night Live Mother’s Day special (NBC)

10 pm Call Your Mother documentary premiere (Comedy Central)

10 pm The Rookie Season 2 finale (ABC)

MONDAY, MAY 11

3 am Trial by Media docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 3 finale (Fox)

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night special with RuPaul (CBS)

10 pm Amy Schumer Learns to Cook series premiere (Food Network)

TUESDAY, MAY 12

3 am Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special (Netflix)

8 pm The Happy Days of Garry Marshall special (ABC)

8 pm The Flash (ersatz) Season 6 finale (The CW)

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 finale (NBC)

10 pm For Life Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm Hollywood Game Night: Social Distancing Edition special (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

3 am The Wrong Missy original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm Survivor Season 40 finale (CBS; two hours, followed by reunion special)

8:30 pm Schooled (ersatz) Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm American Housewife (ersatz) Season 4 finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Single Parents Season 2 finale (ABC)

11 pm Liar Season 2 finale (SundanceTV)

THURSDAY, MAY 14

8 pm Katy Keene Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm Station 19 Season 3 finale (ABC)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder series finale (ABC)

10:30 pm The Misery Index Season 2 premiere (TBS)

FRIDAY, MAY 15

3 am The Great series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am She-Ra and the Princesses of Power final season (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Blacklist (ersatz) Season 7 finale (NBC)

8 pm The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (CBS)

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 10 premiere (The CW; two episodes)

8 pm Shark Tank Season 11 finale (ABC)

9 pm Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line special (CBS)

9:30 pm RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 1 finale (VH1) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

SATURDAY, MAY 16

8 pm Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC)

