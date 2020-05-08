TVLine Items: Upload Gets Season 2, Baby-Sitters Club Teaser and More

Amazon Prime Video is Upload-ing another season of its new sci-fi comedy: The streamer has renewed the Robbie Amell-starring series, from creator Greg Daniels (The Office), for Season 2.

The show takes place in a near future, where people can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. After his death in a self-driving car accident, young app developer Nathan Brown (Amell) chooses to be uploaded to his shallow girlfriend’s family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview,” where he meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Chicago Fire‘s Andy Allo).

* Freeform has ordered the four-part limited series Love in the Time of Corona, from executive producer Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble, The Fosters), to premiere in August. The rom-com, which will be filmed remotely, “is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing,” per the official synopsis. “The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.”

* Disney+ is developing a National Treasure series based on the Nicolas Cage movie franchise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer tells Collider.com. The project will feature a younger cast.

* ABC will air AFV@Home, featuring “hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation,” on Sunday, May 17 at 7/6c. Alfonso Ribeiro will host from his own home.

* Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club update will debut Friday, July 3. Watch a teaser:

