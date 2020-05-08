25+ Spring/Summer TV Schedule Changes: Which Premieres Are Postponed? What's Arriving Early?

Summer has always been the quietest TV season — but when a global pandemic presses “pause” on production, the pickings get extra slim.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the television industry, networks have been actively adjusting their schedules to accommodate production shutdowns and ensure they have original content to air in the months ahead. The result? There will be an even longer wait for new episodes of Archer, The Amazing Race, Fargo, NOS4A2 and several other shows. Spring/Summer TV Schedule Changes

In case you’ve lost track of the many recent scheduling changes, we’ve compiled them in the attached gallery. And it’s not just returning shows that have been delayed: Quite a few series launches have been postponed, as well, including the debuts of HBO’s The Undoing, AMC’s latest Walking Dead spinoff and the DC Universe superhero series Stargirl, among others.

That said, it’s not all bad news. In order to fill newly created gaps in their lineups, networks have also moved up several premieres, including the lonnnnng-awaited arrival of TNT’s Snowpiercer adaptation. (NBC’s Blindspot, which kicked off its final season on May 7, was similarly moved up from a Summer 2020 premiere, while BBC America’s Killing Eve opened Season 3 two weeks ahead of schedule. Silver linings!)

For a clearer picture of the affected shows, scroll through the attached gallery (click here for direct access), then drop a comment with the scheduling change(s) that have altered your TV viewing. And we’ll be updating this gallery as more tweaks are announced, so be sure to bookmark this page for future reference.