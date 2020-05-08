Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Special to Air on ABC — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES Taylor Swift: Rewatch Her Greatest Hits Medley at 2019 American Music Awards

You no longer have to wait until 2021 to see Taylor Swift on tour. ABC announced on Friday that it will air City of Lover Concert, a new special from the 10-time Grammy Award winner on Sunday, May 17 (at 10/9c), following the Season 18 finale of American Idol. It will then be made available the following day on demand, Hulu and Disney+.

The hour-long special was filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, and features songs from her seventh studio album “Lover,” which was released last August and has spawned multiple hit singles, including “The Man,” “Me!,” “You Need to Calm Down” and, of course, “Lover.”

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” Eric Avram, ABC’s VP of Talent and Booking, said in a statement.

In April, Swift announced that her “Lover Fest” Tour would be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she wrote at the time. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Press PLAY on the promo above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching Swift’s City of Lover concert special.