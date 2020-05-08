Comic-Con Teases 'At Home' Edition

RELATED STORIES San Diego Comic-Con Cancelled for First Time in 50-Year History

Is the Con still, kinda, sorta, in some socially distant way on?

Comic-Con International on Friday evening released to social media a text-only video announcing “Comic-Con @ Home 2020” — which is presumably some manner of virtual event that can be enjoyed with “comfy chairs,” “personalized snacks” and “no lines.”

No details were announced just yet.

The annual San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled on April 17 for the first time in the summertime fan gathering’s 50-year history. The convention will instead resume at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

At the time of the pandemic-related cancellation, Comic-Con said that individuals who purchased badges for this summer’s event will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. (All 2020 badge holders should have received an email by now with instructions on how to request a refund.) Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, onPeak, in turn will be cancelling all hotel reservations and refunding all deposits made through them.

San Diego Comic-Con holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest annual pop culture festival in the world, with last year’s event drawing an estimated 135,000 attendees from more than 80 countries, as well as more than 2,500 media personnel from more than 30 countries.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-March issued a stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic. The state is now in the midst of a three-stage “reopening,” though that will only culminate in the return of hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences.

