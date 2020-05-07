'Wonderful World of Disney' Movie Night Revived at ABC — See Schedule

RELATED STORIES Disney Family Singalong Sequel Set for Mother's Day on ABC — Any Requests?

‘Member when CBS said it was bringing back “Sunday Night at the Movies,” and y’all were like, “That’s nice and all, but I’d love to have ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ back instead.”

A fairy godmother must have been listening, because your wish has been granted.

ABC has announced that it is reviving its “Wonderful World of Disney” family movie night, though whereas in the past the programming event was typically associated with Sundays (at least that is what rugrat Matt remembers), this time around it will serve up a feature every Wednesday at 8/7c, for four straight weeks.

The news comes amidst ABC enjoying success with its inaugural Disney Family Singalong special, which drew a good crowd on April 16 and will cue up a Mother’s Day-timed encore this Sunday.

Kicking off “The Wonderful World of Disney” on Wednesday, May 20 will be Moana, the animated adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest.

Next up, on May 27, is Thor: The Dark World, the MCU franchise’s follow-up to Thor and The Avengers.

On June 3, things are looking Up with the Academy Award-winning animated feature about a retired balloon salesman. Then on June 10, Big Hero 6 tells the animated tale of Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada.

Did ABC just help your quarantined self out with four straight Wednesdays of family movie nights?