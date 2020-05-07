SNL Returns This Weekend With Season 45 At Home-Themed Finale

Saturday Night Live will wrap its truncated, coronavirus-addled 45th season this weekend, NBC has confirmed. This will mark the show’s third At Home-themed edition.

Season Finale this Saturday ‼️ #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/CFTQzqBX8y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2020

The inaugural SNL at Home in early April averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating, placing second for the season behind Eddie Murphy’s Dec. 21 hosting turn (which drew just shy of 10 mil along with a 2.5 rating). Excepting Murphy’s return (with musical guest Lizzo), the episode delivered the sketch series’ best results since May 4, 2019, when Adam Sandler hosted alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes (6.8 mil/1.61).

The second At Home edition on April 25 — which featured Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci — performed at more typical SNL ratings levels.

All told, SNL will have aired 18 episodes this season, down from its traditional 21-episode haul.