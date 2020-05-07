Katy Keene Sneak Peek: Debi Mazar Makes Jorge a Very Enticing Offer

RELATED STORIES The 100's Final Season Will Be Brutal for Bellamy -- Watch First Promo

The 100's Final Season Will Be Brutal for Bellamy -- Watch First Promo Riverdale EP Breaks Down Season 4's 'Gruesome' Early Finale -- Plus, Will We See Prom and Graduation in Season 5?

Younger‘s new season may be on hold due to the coronavirus, but that isn’t keeping Debi Mazar from gracing our screens. The actress makes a cameo in tonight’s episode of Katy Keene (The CW, 8/7c) — and makes quite an impression on Jorge.

Mazar, playing herself, encounters the future drag superstar at Lacy’s, where he sells her on a unique blend of fragrances. But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the icon may be looking for more than just a new signature scent.

Per the official synopsis, tonight’s episode also marks the long-awaited opening of the Pepper Plant. But while the art space’s namesake is excited to show off her big scam-funded endeavor, Pepper’s nearest and dearest begin to suspect that she might be in trouble — and the more they investigate the situation, the less things seem to add up. Meanwhile, Katy discovers some “unsettling information” about Guy’s past and Jorge takes on a few side jobs to help his parents with their money problems.

And we’re just one week away from the Riverdale spinoff’s dramatic season finale, during which Katy enlists Gloria’s help for an important mission — one that leads to “unexpected opportunities,” according to The CW’s synopsis. Additionally, Pepper attempts to shed her bad-girl past, Jorge takes a stand against a dangerous new threat and Josie turns to a surprising ally when she begins to suspect that all is not well with Alexander.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Mazar’s cameo, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.