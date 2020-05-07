Just Beyond: Disney+ Orders Anthology Series Based on Graphic Novel

RELATED STORIES The Right Stuff, With Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue and James Lafferty, Moves to Disney+

Disney+ is going Just Beyond, ordering an eight-episode adaptation of the popular graphic novel series from Goosebumps brainchild R.L. Stine. Seth Grahame-Smith (MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger) will serve as creator/writer/EP.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” Grahame-Smith said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

Added Stine: “Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World. It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels… How lucky can I be?”

A writers room is currently being assembled and the series is expected to bow on Disney+ in Fall 2021.