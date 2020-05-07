TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Trilogy, CBS Soaps Set Theme Week and More

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex saga continues at Lifetime: The cable net is developing a third movie, tentatively titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which would serve as a follow-up to Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

The biopic will chronicle “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie,” per the official synopsis. “The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.”

No casting has been announced yet.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Young and the Restless‘ next “Theme Week” of past episodes (kicking off Monday, May 11) will focus on rivalries dating back to 1983. The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, will air some of the most memorable fashion shows in the sudser’s history — some dating back to 1997.

* Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) has joined the Netflix animated comedy F Is for Family, playing the patriarch’s elusive pops, Big Bill Murphy, in Season 4. Watch the announcement here.

* Scandal, which is leaving Netflix on Monday, May 18, will be available on Hulu just two days later, on Wednesday, May 20.

* Live P.D. has been renewed for an additional 160 (!) episodes at A&E.

* History has ordered two presidential miniseries, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt (both working titles), the latter of which counts Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers.

* Regular Heroes, an eight-episode docuseries highlighting courageous stories from the COVID-19 frontlines, will debut Friday, May 8 on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia. It will premiere in all other Amazon Prime Video territories Tuesday, May 12.

* FX has given a series order to an untitled half-hour anthology series from BJ Novak (The Office), our sister site Variety reports. Each episode will feature a different cast, with Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jon Bernthal among those appearing in the first two installments.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?