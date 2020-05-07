HIMYM Vet Cobie Smulders Revives Robin Sparkles Persona, Performs Quarantine-Themed Cover of 'Let's Go to the Mall' — WATCH VIDEO

Cobie Smulders is taking us back to the (figurative) mall, quarantine-style.
The actress on Thursday resurrected Robin Sparkles — the Canadian ’80s pop alter ego of her How I Met Your Mother character Robin Scherbatsky — to perform a special self isolation-themed remake of “Let’s Go to the Mall” titled “Let’s All Stay at Home.”
“I hope it takes your mind off some things — it certainly did for me,” Smulders said of the ditty, the lyrics of which were penned by HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, with a new orchestration by Brian Kim. “Brian… helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me…. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane.”
A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO
Smulders reprised the camp-tastic role to draw attention (and raise funds for) a number of coronavirus-related charities, such as Save the Children and Canada Helps.
In Season 2 of HIMYM, Robin’s secret pop star past was exposed when Barney procured a bootleg copy of the video for her first song, “Let’s Go to the Mall.” Her deep-seated Sparkles shame became a running gag on the show, with future seasons offering new, often embarrassing glimpses into her clandestine music career.
The Sparkles revival comes roughly six years after HIMYM wrapped its nine-season run on CBS. Smulders returned to the small screen last fall in the ABC’s Stumptown, which has yet to be renewed for a second season.