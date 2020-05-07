HIMYM Vet Cobie Smulders Revives Robin Sparkles Persona, Performs Quarantine-Themed Cover of 'Let's Go to the Mall' — WATCH VIDEO

RELATED STORIES Miss Streaming Friends? These 11 Friends-ly Sitcoms Are There for You

Cobie Smulders is taking us back to the (figurative) mall, quarantine-style.

The actress on Thursday resurrected Robin Sparkles — the Canadian ’80s pop alter ego of her How I Met Your Mother character Robin Scherbatsky — to perform a special self isolation-themed remake of “Let’s Go to the Mall” titled “Let’s All Stay at Home.”

“I hope it takes your mind off some things — it certainly did for me,” Smulders said of the ditty, the lyrics of which were penned by HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, with a new orchestration by Brian Kim. “Brian… helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me…. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane.”

Smulders reprised the camp-tastic role to draw attention (and raise funds for) a number of coronavirus-related charities, such as Save the Children and Canada Helps.

In Season 2 of HIMYM, Robin’s secret pop star past was exposed when Barney procured a bootleg copy of the video for her first song, “Let’s Go to the Mall.” Her deep-seated Sparkles shame became a running gag on the show, with future seasons offering new, often embarrassing glimpses into her clandestine music career.

The Sparkles revival comes roughly six years after HIMYM wrapped its nine-season run on CBS. Smulders returned to the small screen last fall in the ABC’s Stumptown, which has yet to be renewed for a second season.