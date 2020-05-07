CBS All Access to Be Overhauled This Summer Ahead of Major Relaunch

RELATED STORIES Good Fight Cast Explains Unusual Season 4 Scheduling Move -- Watch

CBS All Access’ long-rumored “rebrand” will go into effect this summer, ahead of the streamer’s complete relaunch at an as-yet-specified date.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced during an investor call on Thursday that the streaming service — which is currently home to originals such as The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard — will undergo a “user-interface overhaul” in the coming months. Per Variety, the revamp will be followed by a formal relaunch, at which point the service will go by a new name and bolster titles from Viacom cable entities such as MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

In the interim, CBS All Access has tapped into the Paramount Pictures catalog and added more than 100 films to its library. Select titles include the Godfather trilogy, Airplane!, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The First Wives Club, The Hours, Patriot Games, Pretty in Pink, Star Trek: First Contact, Terms of Endearment, To Catch a Thief and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

“Expanding CBS All Access’ library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we’re integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family,” Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement. “The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months.”

In its current form, CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 without ads.

Would an expanded version of CBS All Access pique your interest (if you’re not already subscribed)? What do you think the new service will be called?