Betty White to Star as Santa Whisperer in Lifetime Christmas Movie

Yes, Lifetime is making this Christmas a White one.

TV icon Betty White has signed on to star in an upcoming Christmas movie for Lifetime, the cable network announced on Thursday as part of its annual upfront presentation. In the untitled film, White’s character “helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: Is she secretly Mrs. Claus?” according to the official description.

A winner of five Primetime Emmys, the Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore Show veteran turned 98 years young this January. Her most recent TV appearances came in 2017, with guest spots on Fox’s Bones and Freeform’s Young & Hungry. She also took the stage and earned a standing ovation at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018.

White’s Christmas movie is one of more than 50 original movies premiering on Lifetime over the rest of 2020, the network boasts. Also in the works for the holiday season: Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, a sequel to last year’s Merry Liddle Chistmas, with Kelly Rowland reprising her starring role; and Feliz NaviDad, directed by Melissa Joan Hart and starring Mario Lopez as “a single dad whose daughter tries to help him find the holiday spirit after the passing of his wife.”