Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Puppet Challenge Makes Its Glorious Return

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Recap: Attack of the Clones! (Did RuPaul Make the Right Call?)

Drag Race Recap: Attack of the Clones! (Did RuPaul Make the Right Call?) RuPaul's Drag Race: Gigi Goode Is the Favorite to Win Season 12 — Which Queens Will Join Her in the Top 4?

Kermit the Frog is definitely shaking in whatever swamp he’s currently quarantining. Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c) brings back the franchise’s beloved puppet mini challenge, not seen since — double-checks Wikipedia — Season 9!

As you’ll see in the sneak peek clip above, the remaining six queens read each other for filth (or at least for dirt) as they drag up puppet versions of one another. Crystal Methyd tries to drag Jaida Essence Hall for always wearing the same earrings on the runway, Jackie Cox calls out Sherry Pie for always playing old ladies and chewing the scenery, Sherry targeted Heidi N. Closet’s signature gap, Heidi played off Crystal’s thrifty nature, Jaida accuses Gigi of being an actual robot (where’s the lie?), and and Gigi fumbles her way through some half-baked jokes about Jackie’s five o’clock shadow.

RuPaul announces Jackie as the winner, which comes as an especially welcome surprise given low her spirits are at the top of the episode. Gigi and Jaida both openly admit they were disappointed when Ru revealed that neither Jackie nor Heidi were going home. “I thought y’all were going to be happy I was still here, but clearly not,” Jackie says, to which Jaida responds with, “When you send your friend off at the airport, that doesn’t mean you love them any less.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s Drag Race — including an incredible learning moment for Heidi — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the competition.