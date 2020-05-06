S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 4 — Series TVLine Readers Most Wanted Saved

RELATED STORIES Carol's Second Act Cancelled at CBS

Carol's Second Act Cancelled at CBS CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and All Rise

CBS’ S.W.A.T. team will remain on the front lines, now that the procedural has been renewed for a fourth season.

The news will be most welcome by those who helped the CBS drama land atop TVLine’s annual “bubble show” poll. When that survey closed on April 21 and after more than 111,000 votes were cast, it was the Shemar Moore-fronted procedural that led the standings with 14 percent of your votes.

Heading into its makeshift Season 3 finale (airing Wednesday, May 20), S.W.A.T is averaging a 0.57 demo rating and about 4 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 23 percent from its previous season (which closed out Thursday nights). Among the 18 dramas CBS has aired this TV season — four of which have ended or already been cancelled — it ranks No. 15 in the demo and next-to-last in total audience.

In Live+7 DVR playback, however, S.W.A.T. enjoys the second-largest weekly demo gain of any CBS drama (tying three others), doubling its rating to a 1.2, while in total viewers it leads the pack with an 85 percent DVR increase. Season 3 finale is is falling one episode shy of its intended season order due to suspended production.

Based on the 1970s’ ABC series of the same name, CBS’ S.W.A.T. — which was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (CSI: New York) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield) — debuted in November 2017.

TVLine’s handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect S.W.A.T.’s fate.

Want scoop on S.W.A.T. or for any other show? Email AskAusiello@tvline.com and your question may be answered via the next Ask Ausiello column.