SEAL Team Star 'Beyond Grateful' for Renewal: Watch a Season 4 Sneak Peek

Jason, Sonny and the rest of Bravo’s smooth operators will stay on mission now that CBS has renewed SEAL Team for a fourth season.

Through the penultimate episode of Season 3 (which ends this Wednesday in a later time slot, at 10/9c), SEAL Team is averaging 5 million viewers in Live+Same Day numbers, rock-steady compared to its sophomore run. And among the 18 dramas CBS has aired this TV season (five of which have ended or been cancelled), it ranks No. 9 in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

AJ Buckley, who plays Sonny, said on Instagram that he, for one, is “beyond grateful” for the pickup. “I have said this 100 times, that I could not be more proud of the show we are making.”

Buckley also shared a BTS clip from this season’s 21st episode, which series lead David Boreanaz was in the midst of directing when the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood. (As Boreanaz told TVLine, that episode, which will now open Season 4, features snowy flashbacks to Jason’s days as Bravo 3.) “It is going to start off Season 4 like no other season,” Buckley effused.

“We were cut short finishing two episodes… so our season finale was not the way it was supposed to be ended,” Boreanaz said in our finale preview. “But [the May 6 episode] definitely has an unexpected plot twist for a character, for Jason at least. I will say that.”

TVLine's handy-dandy, always-fresh Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated with this news and any other springtime renewals/cancellations.

