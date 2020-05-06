Riverdale Finale Sneak Peek: Archie Is Going to Prom… With Jughead?!

RELATED STORIES Riverdale's Madchen Amick Talks Directing Season 4's Early Finale, Promises 'A Really Good Cliffhanger'

Man, Riverdale is really mixing up the character pairings these days, huh?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s Season 4 finale (The CW, 8/7c), with Jughead sharing the good news that he’s been accepted into the University of Iowa’s prestigious writing program. To get in, though, he’ll need to submit another short story, and he’s facing a serious case of writers’ block. That’s when Betty suggests he write “a monster story about Mr. Honey.”

The rules-obsessed principal has scrapped the senior class yearbook, Betty complains, and it’s just the latest thing he’s taken away from them. Virtually all of them have been banned from senior prom, she points out: Betty, for the quiz show cheating debacle; Kevin, for the tickle video brouhaha; and Cheryl and Veronica, for their illicit song-and-dance performance.

About the only ones left going to prom are Archie… and Jughead. The two pals share a sly smile as Archie formally asks Jughead if he’ll be his prom date. “Oh, I’d be honored,” Jughead replies. “But I’m not putting out.” (“Let the fan fiction begin,” Kevin declares.)

Jughead goes on to use that pen of his to get revenge on Mr. Honey, according to the episode’s official description: “After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.”

