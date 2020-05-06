MacGyver Season Finale Sneak Peek: Mac Drops a Bombshell About [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS and All Rise

Things are about to go nuclear — no, really — in this exclusive sneak peek from the final new episode of MacGyver Season 4. But it’s Mac who winds up dropping a bit of a bombshell that blows many a mind.

In the CBS drama’s Season 4 finale, titled “Save + The + Dam + World” and airing Friday at 8/7c, Mac and Riley (played by Lucas Till and Tristin Mays) are still undercover with Codex, hoping to stop the organization from within, when their mission gets interrupted by Russ, Desi and rest of the Phoenix team.

Press play above to watch the intense, guns-drawn face-off between colleagues turned adversaries, which Mac brings to an eyebrow-raising halt with some newfound intel on the Phoenix Foundation’s “savior,” Russ.

Ahead of its season finale, MacGyver was renewed for Season 5 on Wednesday, along with Friday-night companions Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods (and, like, 20 other CBS shows). MacGyver actually completed filming about a half-dozen more episodes beyond this Friday’s ersatz finale, all of which will now air as part of Season 5.

Blue Bloods brought its season to an end last week, while Magnum P.I. will air its final two episodes of Season 2 this Friday starting at 9 pm.

