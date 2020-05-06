TVLine Items: Hollywood Game Night at Home, After Life Renewed and More

NBC is bringing Hollywood Game Night home, with a “social distancing” edition of the competitive series airing Tuesday, May 12 at 10/9c.

Jane Lynch will host remotely, with Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas and Kenan Thompson competing against Sean Hayes, John Legend and Retta, all from their respective homes. The episode will raise money for Red Nose Day.

“So many people are facing profound loss and more uncertainty than ever before,” Lynch said in a statement. “All of us at Hollywood Game Night wanted to do something positive and helpful during this current crisis and since we’re of no use to the heroic medical professionals, a special episode of the show for such a worthy cause seemed like the next best thing!”

* Netflix has renewed the Ricky Gervais comedy series After Life for Season 3, our sister site Variety reports.

* Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, plus series creator Liz Feldman, will host a live table read of Season 1’s first episode, followed by a Q&A, on Thursday, May 7 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix Facebook. The table read, taking place the night before Season 2’s release, will raise awareness for World Central Kitchen.

* Peacock will be available on Apple devices (including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) when it launches nationally on July 15. Peacock Premium will run you $4.99 per month, while an ad-free version costs $5 more.

* Paramount Network has released a trailer for Yellowstone Season 3, premiering Sunday, June 21 (aka Father’s Day) at 9 pm:

